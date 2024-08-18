Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.14

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.14 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.05 ($0.05). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 51,151 shares changing hands.

Braveheart Investment Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.13. The company has a current ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.91 and a beta of -0.28.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.