BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Announces Earnings Results

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04, Zacks reports. BRF had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

BRF Stock Performance

BRFS opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 89.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

About BRF

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Stories

