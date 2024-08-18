BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Down 8.7% in July

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 829,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BRSP
Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 0.2 %
BRSP opened at $5.68 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $742.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.92.
BrightSpire Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.36%.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
