Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Shares Up 277.9%

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 277.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 176,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 843% from the average session volume of 18,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Broad Street Realty Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 102.25%.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties.

