Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,424 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $1,133,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after buying an additional 1,227,031 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

