Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 17,426 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

