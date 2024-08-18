Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 20,309 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock worth $2,403,801,723. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

