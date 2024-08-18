Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 2,283 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after buying an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 951,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,410 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $158.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $160.90. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

