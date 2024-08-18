Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 4,728 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,625,000 after buying an additional 4,259,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,836,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after acquiring an additional 276,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in British American Tobacco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $23,432,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

