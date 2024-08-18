Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 762 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000.

Shares of CEF opened at $23.18 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

