Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

MU opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.33. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,174 shares of company stock worth $9,528,693. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

