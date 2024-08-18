Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 15,009.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 38,318 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.57.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $144.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

