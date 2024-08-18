Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 4.85% of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $1,257,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – April (APRH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

