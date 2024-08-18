Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Trading Up 0.4 %

FedEx stock opened at $285.40 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.45 and its 200 day moving average is $266.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.