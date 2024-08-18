Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,968,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 72,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

