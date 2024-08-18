Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.