Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,078 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $241.94 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.64.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

