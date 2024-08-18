Brookstone Capital Management Buys 10,809 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,376,000 after buying an additional 48,697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,154,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after buying an additional 163,419 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 991,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,509,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 841,891 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.