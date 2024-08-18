Brookstone Capital Management Buys 2,085 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,492,928. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $292.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.33 and its 200 day moving average is $251.76. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $298.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.13.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

