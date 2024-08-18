Brookstone Capital Management Buys 3,869 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,273 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 914 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,489,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $334.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.85. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $337.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.63.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

