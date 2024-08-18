Brookstone Capital Management Buys 580 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOCT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 55.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 139.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period.

Shares of NOCT opened at $49.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $167.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

