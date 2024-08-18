Brookstone Capital Management Buys 920 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $296.59 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.16.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

