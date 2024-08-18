Brookstone Capital Management Buys 9,523 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 274,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 29,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 478.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 110,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 91,294 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $17.74 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

