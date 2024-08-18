Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 139,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 2.17% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $52.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

