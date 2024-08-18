Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,027 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 171,936 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 231,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 128,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 60,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHR stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.