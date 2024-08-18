Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,027 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 171,936 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 231,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 128,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 60,001 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
SCHR stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.