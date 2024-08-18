Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. TD Cowen started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

CHD opened at $100.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average of $103.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

