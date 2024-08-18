Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,793 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,303 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

