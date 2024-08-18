Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.77.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $653.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $631.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.69. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

