Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,470 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $478.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $443.20 and its 200 day moving average is $407.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $482.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

