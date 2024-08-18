Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $274.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

