Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,372 shares of company stock worth $8,516,435. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IRM opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 164.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $112.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

