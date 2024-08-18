Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,195,000 after buying an additional 78,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,672,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,662,000 after buying an additional 114,960 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,458. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $182.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.