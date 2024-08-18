Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $170.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.56. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $181.11.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

