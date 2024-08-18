Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,856,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,643,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,177,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPG opened at $79.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $86.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58. The company has a market cap of $586.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

