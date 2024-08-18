Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 0.9% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

NYSE NVS opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $114.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.76.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

