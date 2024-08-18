Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735,874 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after buying an additional 9,310,161 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,403,000. Nipun Capital L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,350,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,106,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

INDA stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

