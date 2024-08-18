Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.45 Million Position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 2.2% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:OCTH opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (OCTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

