Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UOCT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 33.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:UOCT opened at $34.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $96.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

