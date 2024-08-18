Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.55 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 560.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 244,834 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

CL opened at $101.99 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $104.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average of $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,177 shares of company stock worth $4,245,835. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.