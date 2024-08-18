Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.68 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IJT opened at $134.61 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $143.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.