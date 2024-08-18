Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.90 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

