Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,515 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.