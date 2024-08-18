Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.17 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after buying an additional 89,139 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $69.18 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,603.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 871,162 shares of company stock valued at $571,697,887. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

