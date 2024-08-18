Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,317,000 after buying an additional 35,668 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,554.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,193 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IYC stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.91. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.87 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

