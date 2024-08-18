Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.41 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 389.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,645 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 158,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,984. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

