Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 101.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $321.44 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.38 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.99 and its 200-day moving average is $299.24.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Argus raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

