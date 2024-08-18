Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,644,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 11,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.33 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $92.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average is $84.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

