Brookstone Capital Management Has $6.11 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,689 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 74,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period.

Shares of POCT stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

