Brookstone Capital Management Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,821,000 after purchasing an additional 215,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,557,000 after buying an additional 3,069,806 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after buying an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,678,000 after buying an additional 189,842 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $928,776 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.27.

CME Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $207.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.53 and its 200 day moving average is $207.05. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

