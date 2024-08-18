Brookstone Capital Management Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,560,524,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,549,000 after buying an additional 2,998,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,198,000 after buying an additional 1,246,066 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,469,000 after buying an additional 5,461,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

NYSE BMY opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

